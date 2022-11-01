VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.47. VNET Group shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 5,833 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNET. Credit Suisse Group cut VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VNET Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $646.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $257.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

