Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Update

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Vontier Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. 1,325,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.21%.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $66,029,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $53,839,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $47,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 141.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,643,000 after buying an additional 1,515,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth $23,203,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

