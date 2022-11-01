Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 296,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,303,835 shares.The stock last traded at $23.41 and had previously closed at $23.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

