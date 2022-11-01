Vow Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $146.95 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Vow token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a total market cap of $146.95 million and $585,612.00 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vow has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

