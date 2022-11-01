Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $105.24 million and $16.93 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00021550 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,435.94 or 1.00004200 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007678 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00040251 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 81.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00044432 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022625 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.65279397 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $30,096,379.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

