W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

