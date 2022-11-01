W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $448.00 to $485.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. W.W. Grainger traded as high as $592.45 and last traded at $585.39, with a volume of 524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $584.35.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $551.17.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.12 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

