Walken Price Hits $0.0513 on Major Exchanges (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $100.65 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Walken has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

