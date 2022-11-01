Walken Trading Up 4.2% This Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Walken has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $100.65 million and $2.14 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,494.84 or 0.31638714 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012357 BTC.

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.