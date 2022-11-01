Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $21.35 million and $720,055.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,150,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,175,269 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
