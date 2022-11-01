Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.66 million and approximately $422,940.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00091924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006966 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

