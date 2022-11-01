Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 1,577 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,703,000 after purchasing an additional 155,412 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 684,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

