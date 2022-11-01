Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 16,507 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,507 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 251,804 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $19,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 609,773 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 17.9% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 848,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 128,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 0.7 %

CHS stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chico's FAS



Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

