WAX Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.72 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. WAX has a market capitalization of $186.86 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,432.98 or 0.31473507 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012292 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,956,226,370 coins and its circulating supply is 2,254,403,813 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,956,005,389.5835695 with 2,254,186,744.710127 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08343296 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $8,667,934.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.