Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

WEAV stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 219.35%. The business had revenue of $34.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 12,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $75,017.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,933,563 shares in the company, valued at $42,294,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,254 shares of company stock worth $1,187,605. Insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 354,649 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the second quarter worth $1,061,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the second quarter worth $438,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Weave Communications by 104.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 89,774 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Weave Communications by 73.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 61,766 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

