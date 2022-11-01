Webis (LON:WEB) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating) fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 200,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 453,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Webis Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.40. The stock has a market cap of £6.29 million and a P/E ratio of 14.13.

About Webis

About Webis

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

