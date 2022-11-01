WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.38-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.64.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.55. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

