Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Utilities (CU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE: CU) recently:

10/28/2022 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

10/25/2022 – Canadian Utilities was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$38.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$41.50.

10/25/2022 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$33.00.

10/18/2022 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$36.00.

10/6/2022 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

9/20/2022 – Canadian Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %

CU opened at C$36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The firm has a market cap of C$9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$33.24 and a 52 week high of C$41.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock worth $49,205.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

