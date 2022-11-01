Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS: UBSFY) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2022 – Ubisoft Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €48.50 ($49.49) to €40.00 ($40.82). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Ubisoft Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on the stock, down previously from €41.00 ($41.84).

10/14/2022 – Ubisoft Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($51.02) to €40.00 ($40.82). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Ubisoft Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($55.10) to €53.00 ($54.08). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Ubisoft Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

UBSFY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. 287,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

