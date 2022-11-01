Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shopify (SHOP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) recently:

10/28/2022 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

10/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shopify Stock Up 1.9 %

Shopify stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 845,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,787,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $176.29.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

