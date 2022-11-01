Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $68.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,982,000 after buying an additional 582,339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after buying an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,197,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

