Wells Fargo & Company Lowers IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $21.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMAX. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.15 million, a P/E ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.28. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in IMAX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 296,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in IMAX by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,912,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in IMAX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in IMAX by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 160,961 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

