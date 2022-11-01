Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 169,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,453,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

