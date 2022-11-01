Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,075 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $100,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 169,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,453,248. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

