Wells Fargo & Company Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $215.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AJG. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $187.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

