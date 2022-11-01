WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.62

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $40.62, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

WesBanco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.87.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,614.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $214,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in WesBanco by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

