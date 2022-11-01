Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Given New $2.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WRN opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.11 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.13. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSE:WRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

