Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $113.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.62.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Westlake Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

