Westwood Wealth Management Has $476,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westwood Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Pfizer by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 798,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,939,293. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $262.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.