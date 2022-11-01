White Gold (CVE:WGO) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 7,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 35,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

White Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$56.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Get White Gold alerts:

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that White Gold Corp. will post -0.0662667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.