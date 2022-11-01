Wilen Investment Management CORP. Boosts Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. AMERCO accounts for approximately 8.2% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth $60,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AMERCO by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AMERCO by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ UHAL traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $569.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.91. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $447.92 and a 1 year high of $769.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $536.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.72.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About AMERCO

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.