Wilen Investment Management CORP. Buys 300 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,163,000 after acquiring an additional 97,558 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1,065.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 92,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 84,277 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Patrick Industries by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 125,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 45,938 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PATK stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.73. 425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,968. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $86.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.
Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.
