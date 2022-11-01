Wilen Investment Management CORP. Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 4.0% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 0.3 %

United Rentals stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.64. 4,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.84 and a 200 day moving average of $289.20. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.45.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.