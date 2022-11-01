Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $32.73. 10,382,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,511,905. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

