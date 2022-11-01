WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.13 and last traded at $42.18. Approximately 68,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 67,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter.

