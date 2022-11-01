Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $125.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Wolfspeed’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 400.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

