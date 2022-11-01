Woodbois (LON:WBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 33816818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Woodbois Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of £54.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.77.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

