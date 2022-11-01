Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. Workiva comprises about 0.6% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,773,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,516,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.8% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,272,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 102,672 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Workiva by 17.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,776,000 after purchasing an additional 167,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 31.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of WK traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.69. 9,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,560. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

