WOW-token Hits One Day Volume of $1,322.00 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $460.31 million and $1,322.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.01577396 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025099 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00042146 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.35 or 0.01845969 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001557 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04638746 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $607.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

