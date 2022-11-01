WOW-token (WOW) Hits One Day Volume of $1,322.00

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $460.04 million and approximately $1,322.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.85 or 0.01604321 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00023327 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.38 or 0.01846719 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001537 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04638746 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $607.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.