Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Insider Sells $116,660.25 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:WH traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.13. 779,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,032. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
