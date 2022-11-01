Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-$3.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of WH stock opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

