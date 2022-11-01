X Square Capital LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 88,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,740. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

