X Square Capital LLC Buys 255 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.15. 35,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,617. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

