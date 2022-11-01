X Square Capital LLC Buys 468 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,399,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.87. 17,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,531. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $559.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.16.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.802 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

