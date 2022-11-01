X Square Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

X Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. 309,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

