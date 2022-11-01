X Square Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

X Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

LEN traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,154. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

