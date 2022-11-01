X Square Capital LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 416.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 99,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,451. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

