X Square Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.42.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

MA stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.22. 143,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.01 and its 200 day moving average is $331.12. The stock has a market cap of $320.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.