X Square Capital LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.9% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,278. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

